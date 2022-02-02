DPM Demeke Holds Talks with Foreign Ministers of Namibia, Cameroon

February 2/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen has conferred today with Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and Cameroonian Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella separately.





The deputy premier met with the two ministers on the margins of the 40th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council to discuss bilateral issues, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Moreover, the officials discussed issues of common concerns.