Ethiopia to Present Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP)

Addis Ababa, February 2/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia as champion will present the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) biennial review report during the 35th AU Summit, according to the Ministry of Government Communication.

Briefing journalists Government Communication Service State Minister, Selamawit Kassa said the 40th ordinary session of the council of ministers will be held for two days- February 2 & 3, 2022.

She added that heads of states and governments of the African Union member states will deliberate on various issues the coming weekend.

State Minister Selamawit emphasized that due attention will be given to biennial review report within the Framework of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP).

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) collaborated closely with partner institutions to review and update the mechanisms they had developed to enhance Africa’s capacity for knowledge and data generation and management to strengthen evidence-based planning and implementation.