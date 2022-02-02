40th Ordinary Session of AU Executive Council Kicks off in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa February 2/2022/ENA/ The 40th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council, which comprises ministers of the African countries, kicked off today in Addis Ababa.



The opening ceremony took place in the presence of the Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, AUC Commissioners, and representatives from the diplomatic corps, the international community, among others.

The two-day Executive Council session will consider the draft agenda, draft decisions and declarations with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State and Government during their 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly, scheduled to take place on Saturday and Monday this week.

The Session will also consider the Annual Report of the Union and its organs, Reports of Committees of the Executive Council and Ad Hoc Committees, Report of the 3rd Mid-Year Coordination Meeting, Progress Report on the Covid-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impact on African economies.

The 40th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council and the 35th Summit, is being held under the theme : “Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.

The agenda of the AU summit will include peace, security, and governance in addition to issues related to its theme of the year, it was indicated.

During the summit, there will also be annual report of the AU and its organs on specific thematic issues that will be presented by heads of state and champions, including issues on terrorism and violent extremism, humanitarian migration, malaria, implementing Agenda 2063, among others.

Leaders of more than 25 African countries are expected to participate in the summit, with some to be represented by their prime ministers and foreign ministers.