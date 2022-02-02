Foreign Ministers of African Countries Arriving in Ethiopia to Partake 40th Ordinary Session AU Executive Council

Addis Ababa February 2/2022/ENA/ Foreign Affairs ministers of African countries have been arriving in Ethiopia to partake the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council.



The 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU will officially be kicked off today.

Foreign Affairs ministers and senior officials of the member states of AU have been arriving in Addis Ababa to partake the two day session.

Accordingly, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwahn, the foreign ministers of Gambia, Saffie Sankareh, Burundi, Ambassador Albert Shingiro, Equatorial Guinea, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, Comoros, Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Kingdom of Eswatini, Thulisile Dladla arrived in Addis Ababa last night.

Furthermore, Foreign Affairs Ministers of Kenya, Ambassador Raychelle Omamo, Mozambique, Verónica Macamo, Zambia, Stanley Kasongo Kakubo, Togo, Robert Dussey and Botswana, Lemogang Kwape are also in Addis to partake the session.

Secretary-General of COMESA Chileshe M. Kapwepwe has also arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the meeting of the Executive Council.

Chief of Cabinet of the Foreign Minister, Ambassador Mehereteab Mulugeta, and Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Feysel Aliyi have warmly received the dignitaries at Bole International Airport.

Official opening ceremony of the Forty Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, will be held under the theme of the year 2022: “Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.

The Executive Council will consider the draft agenda, draft decisions and declarations with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State and Government during their 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly, scheduled to take place on 5 and 6 February 2022.