Deputy PM, Special Envoy of France for Horn of Africa Hold Talks

Addis Ababa February 1/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen held talks today with the Special Envoy of France for the Horn of Africa, Frederic Clavier, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The two sides discussed the situation in Ethiopia, regional and bilateral issues.

Appreciating the longstanding relationship between the two countries, the deputy premier underlined Ethiopia’s keen interest to further cement its relationship with France.

He also said that the stance of France regarding the recent situation in Ethiopia was balanced and encouraging.

Demeke also briefed the special envoy about the encouraging peace efforts that the Government of Ethiopia has been undertaking lately.

In this regard, he noted the establishment of the National Dialogue Commission with the view to addressing critical national issues and creating understanding among people.

According to him, the release of high political figures from prison would accelerate the success of the dialogue by making it more inclusive.

Although the government’s decision to withhold the advance of its troops from entering Tigray was to augment peace efforts, the TPLF’s renewed attacks on adjacent regions are threatening and beyond expectations, he added.

The special envoy on his part expressed France’s interest to strengthen relationships with Ethiopia, a linchpin state in the region.

Special Envoy Clavier further pointed out his country’s commitment to supporting rehabilitation efforts and the proposed all-inclusive national dialogue.