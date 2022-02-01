Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ambassadors Arriving in Addis for 40th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council

February 1 /2022/ENA/ The Ministers of Foreign Affairs or External Relations and other senior authorities are arriving in Ethiopia, at Bole International Airport, to attend the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council to be held here at the African Union Headquarter.



The Executive Council Session will be held from 2 to 3 February 2022 here at African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa, it was indicated.

The 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will consider the draft agenda, draft decisions and declarations with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State and Government during their 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly, scheduled to take place on 5 and 6 February 2022.

Moreover, the Executive Council Session which is organized by the African Union Commission (AUC), will be opened in the presence of the leadership and officials of the AU Commission, Ministers from the 55 AU Member States, officials of AU organs and offices and partners, it was indicated.

The Session will also consider the Annual Report of the Union and its organs, Reports of Committees of the Executive Council and Ad Hoc Committees, Report of the 3rd Mid-Year Coordination Meeting, Progress Report on the Covid-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impact on African economies.

It will also review Progress report on the operationalization of Africa CDC, Progress Report on the Situation at the Pan African Parliament (PAP) and Progress Report on the Status of Implementation of Previous Decisions of the Executive Council and the Assembly as well as consideration of draft legal instruments, it was learned.

Among the high moments during the Executive Council Session will be the election of a female Vice President of the Pan African University (PAU) Council, election of (15) Members of the Peace and Security Council, and also election of a female member of the AUABC from the Northern Region.

In recognition of the importance of nutrition and food systems in promoting the objectives of Agenda 2063 to achieve sustainable economic growth and development, it was stated.

As a result, the AU Heads of State and Government declared the Year 2022 as the year of nutrition under the theme, “Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.”