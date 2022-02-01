40th Ordinary Session of Executive Council of African Union to Begin Tomorrow

February 1 /2022/ENA/ The 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union will be held tomorrow in Addis Ababa.

Foreign affairs ministers of various African countries are arriving to the capital to take part in the meeting.

Among the ministers so far arrived in Addis Ababa includes, Foreign Minister of Libya, Najla Mohammed El Mangoush, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti, Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed of Mauritania, Aïssata Tall Sall of Senegal, Naledi Pandor of South Africa, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Niger, Hassoumi Massaoudou.

In addition, Foreign Affairs Ministers of Cameroon, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Chad, Mahamat Zene Cherif, Côted’Ivoire, Kandia Kamissoko Camara, Congo, Jean-Claude Gakosso, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Angola, Esmeralda Mendonca have arrived in Addis Ababa.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abdisaid Muse Ali has also arrived yesterday to take part in the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union.

Upon their arrival, Chief of Cabinet of the Minister for Foreign Affairs Ambassador, Meheretab Mulugeta and Chief of Protocol Affairs at the Ministry, Ambassador Feysel Aliyi welcomed the dignitaries at Bole International Airport.

The 40th ordinary session of the executive council of AU will be held on Wednesday and Thursday and the 35th ordinary Summit will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Leaders of 25 African countries are expected to participate in the summit, with some to be represented by their prime ministers and foreign ministers.

Ethiopia has made adequate preparation in all fields to host the 35th ordinary session of AU in the best manner possible.