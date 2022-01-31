PM Abiy Extends Best Wish Message to People, Gov’t of China for Their New Year

Addis Ababa January 31/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended best wishes to the people and government of China for their New Year celebration.



Abiy said in his message that the Government of Ethiopia and its people owe gratitude for the support and partnership China offered Ethiopia in its time of extreme difficulty.

