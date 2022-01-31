Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia Discuss Bilateral Ties & Situation of Ethiopian Citizens in Kingdom

Addis Ababa, January 31/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian high-level Delegation led by Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide has paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia and discussed on ways to strengthen bilateral relations of the two countries and the situation of Ethiopian citizens in Saudi Arabia with pertinent authorities.



During its four-day stay in Saudi Arabia, the delegation has met with Ethiopian community and religious leaders, including Ethiopian business people in the Kingdom.

The delegation has met with high-level officials of the kingdom, such as the minister of interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif and others, to discuss bilateral issues and the situation of Ethiopian citizens in the Kingdom.

Various discussions were held to improve the treatment of imprisoned Ethiopians, facilitate situations to repatriate some of them and on the possibility of granting amnesty to sentenced Ethiopian prisoners.

The discussions have been said to yield results that could give long-lasting solutions to the challenges that Ethiopian citizens are facing in Saudi Arabia.

During the discussions, significant results were found on the need for Ethiopians in prison to be repatriated as soon as possible and to address this issue in an amicable manner.

According to the statement from Spokesperson Office of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, promising results were gained from the discussion to move the strategic cooperation and relationship between the two countries in to a greater partnership and open a new chapter for further trust and cooperation.

The Ethiopian delegation includes State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Redwan Hussein, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lencho Bati, President of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, Mufti Hajji Omar Idris, and other religious leaders and representatives of government institutions.