Zimbabwe, São Tomé FMs Arrive in Addis for AU Ministerial Session

Addis Ababa January 31/2022/ENA/ Foreign Minister of Zimbabwe Frederick Musiiwa Makamure Shava and Foreign Minister of Sao Tome and Principe Edite Ten Jua arrived in Addis Ababa to take part in the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union.



Foreign Affairs Ministry Protocol Affairs Director-General, Feysel Alye welcomed the ministers at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The other participants of the summit are expected to come today and in the coming few days.

The director general stated that 44 AU member states will physically participate in the summit.

Leaders of 25 African countries are expected to participate in the summit, with some to be represented by their prime ministers and foreign ministers, Feysel pointed out.

“Our African brothers and sisters are well aware of Ethiopia’s peace and security situation and have decided to hold the AU summit in Addis Ababa. Thus, Ethiopia is ready to receive its guests.”

Ethiopia has made adequate preparation in all fields to host the 35th ordinary session of AU in the best manner possible, the protocol affairs director general reassured.

The 40th ordinary session of the executive council will be held on Wednesday and Thursday and the 35th ordinary session of AU assembly will be held on Saturday and Sunday.