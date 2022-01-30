Efforts Are Underway to Mobilize Resources to Rehabilitate People Affected by Terrorist TPLF Invasion

Addis Ababa January 30/2022/ENA/ Ministry of Women and Social Affairs disclosed that resource mobilization effort is underway to rehabilitate people affected by the invasion of the terrorist TPLF.



In addition to displacing millions of people, the terrorist TPLF had destroyed and looted the properties of residents in Amhara and Afar regions.

The government of Ethiopia has been taking several measures to support and rehabilitate the victims by establishing a National Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Committee chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister.

Speaking to ENA, Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye said the National Committee, which is comprised of several ministries and other pertinent institutions, is now working to mobilize resources to achieve its goals.

The Ministry of Women and Social Affairs oversees the fundraising and distribution activities, she said, adding that emergency humanitarian assistance is being provided to the displaced in Amhara and Afar regions.

Ergogie pointed out that over 2.8 billion birr worth of assistance in kind and cash has been collected so far.

Reports reveal that more than 2.3 million people in Amhara and 1.3 million people in Afar regions have been displaced.