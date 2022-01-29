PM Abiy is in Official Visit in UAE

January 29/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed along with his delegation travelled to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official working visit.



The Prime Minister met with Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss issues of mutual interest.

“My greatest appreciation to my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm welcome accorded to my delegation and I,” Abiy tweeted.

The two leaders have discussed bilateral and regional issues, exploring ways of further strengthening ties between the two countries.