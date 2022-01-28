Africa on Course to Reach COVID-19 Vaccination Target by End of 2022

January 28/2022/ENA/ The African continent is on course to reach the vaccination target of at least 70 percent of its population against COVID-19 by the end of 2022, according to the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Africa CDC.



Current figures indicate that 11 percent of the continent’s 1.3 billion people are fully vaccinated, Africa News reported.

The head said he was encouraged by a surge in vaccinations in countries like Nigeria, where vaccine hesitancy appears to be waning.

The Director, John Nkengasong added that the continent’s vaccination target is achievable if current trends are maintained and vaccination is ramped up across countries.

The Africa CDC says that 580 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Africa so far and 64 percent of these have been administered.

The director added that studies conducted in several countries suggest that about 80 percent of the population of those countries is ready to be vaccinated.