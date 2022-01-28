AAU President Stresses Need for Using NoMore Movement, AU Summit to Realize Nation’s Ambitions

Addis Ababa, January 28/2022/ENA/ The NoMore movement and the hosting of the 35th AU summit in Addis Ababa are diplomatic victories for Ethiopia and should be used as leapfrogs for the nation to realize its ambitions in all aspects, Addis Ababa University (AAU) President Professor Tasew Woldehana said.

The hosting of the 35th AU summit in Addis Ababa is also a huge success all orchestrators and conspiracy actors against the nation near and far are defeated.

Some Western actors and traitors launched unwarranted pressure on Ethiopia for months and tried to change the location of the AU summit with the pretext of COVID-19 and security issues, he added.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Professor Tasew said for months some Western nations have repeatedly urged their citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately as if the nation is about to collapse.

“But, finally Ethiopia is the winner” against all the orchestrators and conspiracy actors near and far which have strived to change the location of the 35th AU summit with the pretext of the conflict in the northern part of the country.

According to him, the NoMore movement, which was started by Ethiopians and supported by Africans alongside other diplomatic activities, has played a magnificent role for African leaders to respect Ethiopia, as an anchor nation on African matters.

“This is a diplomatic victory for Ethiopia and it should be used as leapfrog for the nation to realize its ambitions in all aspects”, he pointed out.

Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti on his part told ENA that in addition to recognizing Ethiopia’s historic role for the independence of Africans and pan-Africanism, hosting the AU submit is a clear demonstration of the nation’s victory over all the recent disinformation campaigns on the country.

Hosting the summit and welcoming Africans to their second home is pivotal to defeating all the disinformation campaigns and information warfare that were launched on Ethiopia.

“It is a big opportunity to show the international community that Ethiopia is in a stable position and can host the brotherly African countries and friends of Ethiopia across the world,”, Dina stated.

The spokesperson called on Ethiopians to welcome and host Africans with the familiar spirit of pan-Africanism and their culture of hospitality.

The AU summit is to be held under the theme, “Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development”.

This builds on previous AU decisions such as those establishing an African task force on food and nutritional development and the drawing up of an Africa regional nutrition strategy (2016 to 2025), it was learned.

Among other issues, the increasing number of unconstitutional changes of government and the threat of terrorism on the continent are also likely to be discussed.