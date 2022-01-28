House Approves 122 Billion Birr Supplementary Budget

Addis Ababa January 28/2022/ENA/ The House of Peoples’ Representative of Ethiopia has approved 122 billion birr supplementary budget.



The House approved the supplementary budget during its 3rd extraordinary session held today.

The budget was approved following the discussion on draft proclamation for adjusting the federal government additional budget expenditure.

The supplementary budget will be allotted for national security, humanitarian aid as well as to reconstruct devastated infrastructure and rehabilitate people affected by the conflict as well as to other government activities.

According to the proclamation, the budget will be obtained from domestic loans.