Sweden Supports Reform Process in Ethiopia: FM Linde

Addis Ababa January 28/2022/ENA/ Foreign Affairs Minister of Sweden Ann Linde reaffirmed her government’s commitment to support the all-inclusive reform process in Ethiopia.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen had a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Sweden, Ann Linde.

The two sides discussed on issues focusing on bilateral relations and current affairs of Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Demeke briefed Foreign Minister Ann Linde in detail about the peace initiatives that Ethiopian Government has been undertaking, in particular, the recent release of prisoners and the proposed dialogue.

Despite the government’s decision to halt the advance of its troops to the Tigray region, the TPLF has demonstrated its intransigence by attacking adjacent regions, such as the Aba’ ala district in the Afar region, hindering the flow of humanitarian aid to the region, Demeke stated.

He further thanked Sweden for following a balanced approach regarding judgments on the situation in Ethiopia.

Ann Linde on her part lauded the peace initiative of the government, pledged to support it, and expressed hope that it would pave the way for lasting peace in Ethiopia.

She reiterated that Sweden would continue to work with Ethiopia on development projects reaffirming her country’s support for the all-inclusive reform process in the country.