ICRC Says 2nd Round of Medical Supplies to Tigray Region Arrived in Mekelle

Addis Ababa January 28/2022 The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) disclosed that the second round of urgently needed medical supplies to Tigray region of Ethiopia has arrived in Mekelle.



“Today, our flight delivered the second round of urgently needed medical supplies to Tigray region capital, Mekelle.” ICRC Ethiopia said.

Even if the federal government facilitated air and road transport services to help partners deliver humanitarian support for Tigray region, the terrorist group is disrupting aid flow.

The road from Semera to Mekele through Ab’ala corridor has been blocked due to the series of provocative attacks of the TPLF, according to Government Communication Service.

Over the past few days alone, a number of trucks loaded with food and medicine were forced to return back as a result of the latest attacks carried out by the terrorist TPLF in the area after traveling many kilo meters.

This demonstrates the fact that the terrorist group is still using hunger as a weapon of war, Government Communication Service Minister said on Thursday.