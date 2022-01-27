Hotels in Addis Ababa Urged to Show Maximum Hospitality to AU Summit Guests

Addis Ababa January 27/2022/ENA/ Government Communication Minister, Dr. Legesse Tulu has urged hotels in Addis Ababa to show maximum hospitality to guests of the 35th African Union (AU) summit.

The government of Ethiopia is conducting the necessary preparations to successfully host the 35th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa with genuine spirit of hospitality.

The preparations also aim at further enhancing the unity of Africans and build Ethiopia’s image.

Accordingly, various pertinent institutions have been making preparations in their respective sectors, including accommodation and other related services.

Government Communication Minister, Dr. Legesse Tulu told the media today that even though some parties exerted pressures to change venue from Addis Ababa, the diplomatic endeavors by Ethiopia bear fruit that the summit will be held in Africa’s capital, Addis Ababa.

He noted that the decision made by the leaders of AU member countries to hold the 35 Summit in Addis Ababa is a diplomatic victory for Ethiopia.

African leaders should be appreciated for the decision they made by repelling several international pressures, the minister said.

“The Summit will help the nation to tell the world that Ethiopia has continued to survive resolving its challenges by sustaining national unity and ensuring peace,” he stated.

He called on the residents of Addis Ababa and its environs to show the usual warm hospitality with a view to making ‘our African guests feel maximum comfort and security during their stay in a bid to create a lasting positive impression regarding Ethiopia.”

The 40th ordinary session of the executive council will be held from 2-3 February. The Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union will also be held from 5-6 February.

The AU Summit will be convened under the theme ‘Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development.