Ethiopia, Somalia Discuss Ways to Boost Bilateral Relations

Addis Ababa January 27/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen received at his office the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abdisaid Muse Ali.



The two sides discussed ways to further boost their bilateral relations and current situations in Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They have discussed, in particular points of cooperation in the AU peacekeeping mission in Somalia (AMISOM) where Ethiopian peacekeeping forces are taking part in.

Discussing current situations in Ethiopia, Demeke described in detail peace efforts that the government has been undertaking lately.

He mentioned the government’s decision to withhold the advance of its troops from entering Tigray, the release of high political figures from prison and the proposed all-inclusive dialogue that aimed to discuss and settle age-old questions at a national level.

Although the government is committed to cooperate with humanitarian operators to provide all the necessary aid for the Tigray Region, the TPLF has continued its disregard to the wellbeing of the people in Tigray by launching fresh attacks on Aba’ala, the Afar region, further obstructing the humanitarian process, he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also extended his appreciation for the government of the Federal Republic of Somalia for taking the right decision during the special session on Ethiopia that was initiated by the UN Human Rights body in Geneva.

Abdisaid Muse Ali, on his part, thanked Demeke for the thorough briefing on the peace efforts in Ethiopia and pledged to further cement the relationships between the two countries through expanded engagements.