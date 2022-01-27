Holding of AU Summit in Addis Big Diplomatic Victory for Ethiopia, Says Foreign Affairs Spokesperson

Addis Ababa January 27/2022/ENA/ Hosting the 35th Summit of the African Union in the capital city is a big diplomatic victory for Ethiopia, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the spokespersons said this is summit that is going to be the first physically held summit after series of virtual summits due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

It has happened after various attempts by the Ethiopian government and diplomats at the various echelons in the diplomatic circle to influence African countries and convince them to come to this meeting.

“This is actually a big diplomatic victory for Ethiopia. It is a victory in the sense that there are some forces that have been against physically hosting it in Addis and the pretext of instability in Ethiopia has been defeated because this not the reality on the ground. Ethiopia, the capital and the entire country, is more or less stable.”

Dina noted that there is a preparation on part of Ethiopia to welcome African brothers and sisters coming to their second home.

“This is a big diplomatic victory for Ethiopia, and we thank our African brothers and sisters for making this happen.”

According to him, Ethiopia is Africa and Africa is Ethiopia. And our brothers and sisters are aware that they are coming to their country that welcomes them.

Ethiopia has reaffirmed its appreciation to African Union member states for their solidarity in deciding to hold the summit in the AU Headquarters.

“We thank and appreciate them very much and we say welcome home,” the spokesperson stated.

Hotels in the capital are making preparations to accommodate them and packages have been readied for guests that want to visit historical sites, it was learned.