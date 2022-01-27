Minister Advises Strict Adherence to COVID-19 Prevention Protocols during AU Summit

January 27/2022/ENA/ Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadese Advised for strict adherence to COVID-19 Prevention Protocols during the AU Summit in Addis Ababa.



Ethiopia is preparing to host the 35th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa in February.

Though AU traditionally holds its annual Summit at the headquarters in Addis Ababa, it had not been able to hold the summit in person due to the outbreak of COVID-19 over the past two years.

However, after two years, the member states decided to hold the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU here in Addis Ababa in the beginning of February.

The minister told ENA that necessary preparations have been made to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the summit.

The highest possible prevention protocols of COIVID-19 will be implemented in all activities related to the summit, she said.

“The participants ought to practically implement the necessary prevention mechanisms including bringing test result, vaccination certificate. But most importantly the places where we serve the guests, especially the hotels and transport service providers are ordered to adhere to the highest possible prevention protocols,” she said.

The minister pointed out that “ even we reached an agreement with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) for participants to take fast COVID-19 tests daily,” the minister added.

Lia also advised everyone to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines everywhere, especially during the meeting, hotel and transport interactions.

The Government of Ethiopia has made necessary preparation to implement the prevention guidelines in collaboration with relevant offices in the country, she added.

Guests mainly from Africa and the world will come to Ethiopia to participate in the 35th ordinary session.

The 40th ordinary session of the executive council will be held from 2-3 February. The Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union will also be held from 5-6 February.