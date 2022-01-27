Latest Atrocious Attack by TPLF in Afar Displaced More Than 200,000: Ambassador Taye

January 27/2022/ENA/ The latest atrocious attack by TPLF in Afar Region of Ethiopia displaced more than 200,000 people, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations (UN), Taye Atskesselasie disclosed.



The Ambassador said the latest atrocious attack by TPLF on Abala and Magale towns; Barahle, Erebti areas in Afar Region displaced more than 200,000 people.

Humanitarian relief completely blocked by TPLF, Ambassador Taye stated.

“These wicked attacks are planned and executed to inflict more suffering on the people of Ethiopia,” he added.