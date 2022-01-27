Ethiopian Discounts 15 Percent for AU Summit Participants

January 27/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Airlines has announced a 15 percent of discounts for African Union (AU) Summit participants.



The 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council (Ministerial Session) and the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the A.U. (Heads of State and Government Session) will take place from 02-06 February 2022 in Addis Ababa.

The summit will be held under the theme, “Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development”.

The government of Ethiopia is conducting the necessary preparations to successfully host the Summit with genuine spirit of hospitality.

Various pertinent institutions have been making preparations in their respective sectors, including safety and security issues, accommodation and other related services.

Accordingly, Ethiopian Airlines has announced a 15 percent of discounts for African Union (AU) Summit.

“Bringing Africa Together For 75 Years! Fly with the Flagship Carrier of Africa for the African Union Summit and get up to 15 Discount,” according to the Airlines.

Hotels in collaboration with tour companies have also prepared packages for their guests to visit historical sites in the capital, Tourism Minister said.