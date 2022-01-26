President Appoints 27 Ambassadors

President Sahle-Work Zewde has appointed 27 ambassadors, Office of the President disclosed today.
Out of the 27 ambassadors appointed, 16 are Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, according to a press release issued by the office.
The appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary are:
- Tefera Derbew
- Dessie Dalkie
- Dr. Sileshi Bekele
- General Bacha Debele
- General Hassen Ibrahim
- Shitaye Minaye (female)
- Professor Fekadu Beyene
- Reshad Mohammad
- Jemal Beker
- Feysel Aliy
- Isayas Gota
- Tsega’ab Kibebew
- Tafa Tulu
- Dr. Genet Teshome (female)
- Daba Debele
- Fekadu Beyene
Furthermore,
- Asaye Almayehu
- Hailay Birhane
- Awol Wegris
- Bizunesh Meseret (female)
- Anteneh Tariku
- Aklilu Kebede
- Seid Mohammad
- Yosef Kasaye
- Zelalem Birhan
- Firtuna Dibako (female)
- Workalemahu Desta have been appointed as Ambassadors.