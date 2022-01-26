President Appoints 27 Ambassadors

President Sahle-Work Zewde has appointed 27 ambassadors, Office of the President disclosed today.



Out of the 27 ambassadors appointed, 16 are Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, according to a press release issued by the office.

The appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary are:

Tefera Derbew Dessie Dalkie Dr. Sileshi Bekele General Bacha Debele General Hassen Ibrahim Shitaye Minaye (female) Professor Fekadu Beyene Reshad Mohammad Jemal Beker Feysel Aliy Isayas Gota Tsega’ab Kibebew Tafa Tulu Dr. Genet Teshome (female) Daba Debele Fekadu Beyene

Furthermore,