President Appoints 27 Ambassadors

President Sahle-Work Zewde has appointed 27 ambassadors, Office of the President disclosed today.

Out of the 27 ambassadors appointed, 16 are Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, according to a press release issued by the office.

The appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary are:

  1. Tefera Derbew
  2. Dessie Dalkie
  3. Dr. Sileshi Bekele
  4. General Bacha Debele
  5. General Hassen Ibrahim
  6. Shitaye Minaye (female)
  7. Professor Fekadu Beyene
  8. Reshad Mohammad
  9. Jemal Beker  
  10.  Feysel Aliy
  11.  Isayas Gota
  12.  Tsega’ab Kibebew
  13.  Tafa Tulu
  14.   Dr. Genet Teshome (female)
  15.   Daba Debele
  16.   Fekadu Beyene

Furthermore,

  1.  Asaye Almayehu
  2.   Hailay Birhane
  3.   Awol Wegris  
  4.   Bizunesh Meseret (female)  
  5.  Anteneh Tariku  
  6.  Aklilu Kebede  
  7.  Seid Mohammad  
  8.  Yosef Kasaye
  9.  Zelalem Birhan
  10.  Firtuna Dibako (female)
  11.  Workalemahu Desta have been appointed as Ambassadors.

