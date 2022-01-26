Ministry Receives 100 Ventilators Vital to Treat Severe COVID-19 Patients

January 26/2022/ENA/ Ministry of Health has received 100 life-saving ventilators today that are vital to treating severe COVID-19 cases in Intensive Care Units (ICU) of health facilities in Ethiopia.



Santé Group donated the 650,000 USD worth ventilators and other organizations and individuals supported the delivery and hand over process, it was indicated.

During the hand over event, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadese said the 100 life-saving ventilators are essential to strengthen the health facilities nationwide, particularly Intensive Care Units located in the war-affected areas in Ethiopia.

These ventilators will essentially assist the effort to support Intensive Care Units, treating severe cases nationwide, and especially to strengthen health facilities affected and looted by the terrorist TPLF during the conflict, the minister said.

The minister stated that partners, Ethiopian Diaspora and other friends of Ethiopia are providing support in the fight against COVID-19 and to strengthen health facilities affected by the conflict.

“Strengthening the health facilities, especially those affected by the conflict needs huge work and the support from partners and Diaspora must continue,” she underlined.

The spread of COVID-19 coupled with destruction of health facilities in war-affected areas of Ethiopia are compromising essential health services.