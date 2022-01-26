Ethiopia Preparing To Warmly Welcome Delegations of 35th AU Summit

January 26/2022/ENA/ Preparations are underway to warmly welcome and host the participants of the 35th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ministry of Tourism said.



According to the AU Charter, AU members states holds their annual Summit at the headquarters in Addis Ababa.

However, over the past two years, the members of the African Union head of states and governments had not been able to hold their annual summit in person due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

After two years, the member states decided to hold the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU here in Addis Ababa in the beginning of February.

The Ministerial Session will be held on 02-03 February 2022, and the 35th ordinary Session of the A.U. Assembly is scheduled for 05-06 February 2022.

Accordingly, the government of Ethiopia is conducting the necessary preparations to successfully host the Summit with genuine spirit of hospitality.

It is indicated that various pertinent institutions have been making preparations in their respective sectors, including safety and security issues, accommodation and other related services as well as health facilities.

State Minister of Tourism Selamawit Dawit told ENA that the hospitality service sector including hotels and other facilities in the capital Addis Ababa and outside of the city are carrying out the necessary preparations for the participants of the summit with a view to further enhancing the unity of Africans and build Ethiopia’s image.

She said adequate preparations have been made for the African Summit in the tourism sector including hotels, tourism attractions and other recreational facilities with a view to build national image and demonstrate Ethiopia’s strong solidarity to African brothers and sisters.

She added that the ministry has already made arrangements with stakeholders to create an enjoyable and successful stay for the delegates in Ethiopia.

Hotels in collaboration with tour companies have prepared packages for their guests to visit historical sites in the capital and promote Ethiopia, Selamawit said.

“Our hospitality is very important so that incoming guests can stay longer than they planned. In this regard, we have prepared tour packages, especially in Addis Ababa, where there are several places to be visited. With this in mind, we are working to use the opportunity to attract guests and encourage them stay for more days in Ethiopia,” she said.

The tourism sector has been preparing to provide a world standard hospitality coupled with the well-known and beautiful Ethiopians way of hosting guest, the State Minister noted.

By doing this, “I call upon everyone to take advantage of this opportunity so that the service sector can be more active and our country can also benefit from it,” she indicated.

Hotels in the capital are also preparing to accommodate their guests in a way that promotes the image of Ethiopia and Africa.

Hospitality Manager at Hotel De Leopol International, Kalkidan Agarnew said we have reduced the price by 40 percent for guests attending the AU Summit.

“We are waiting for the guests to arrange events that will enhance the unity of Africans and promote the image of Ethiopia, she added.

Head of Human Resources at InterContinental International Hotel, Mihret Negash, also said that they have made adequate preparations to accommodate the guests who are attending the summit.