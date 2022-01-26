Council of Ministers Submits Proposal that Terminates State of Emergency

Addis Ababa January 26/2022/ENA/ The Council of Ministers proposed today the termination of the state of emergency that has been in force since November 2, 2021 as the danger that threatened the existence and sovereignty of the country is repulsed.



The state of emergency that is in place was first proposed by the Council of Ministers and endorsed by the House of People’s Representatives to thwart the threat posed on the existence of the country.

However, the situation in the country has now changed it has become necessary to shorten the state of emergency, according to the press release of the council.

The threat has reached a stage where law enforcement could be implemented regularly, it added.

Since it is the mandate of the House of People’s Representatives to terminate the state of emergency in accordance with Article 11 (2) of Proclamation No. 1264/2014, the council has referred a proposal for the discontinuing of the emergency.