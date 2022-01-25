WVE, CRS Launch Food Security Program in Amhara & Oromia Regions of Ethiopia

World Vision Ethiopia (WVE) and Catholic Relief Service (CRS) have launched today a food security program aimed at boosting the Ethiopian Government’s Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP) in Amhara and Oromia Regions.

The USAID funded five years program is expected to strengthen the Ethiopian government’s Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP).

USAID Country Director Sean Jones told ENA on the launching ceremony that USAID will fund over 550 million USD over the next five years through WVE and CRS to implement the program.

The goal is to improve food security of vulnerable households in targeted PSNP communities, contributing to a sustained reduction in rural poverty.

At the community level, the program will address vulnerability to climate change through risk mitigation and community adaptation activities, it was indicated.

The program includes activities that aim at improving farming, mother and children health care, natural development projects, job creation among others.

Some 1.3 million people in Amhara and Oromia regions are expected to benefit directly and indirectly from the program.

The program is planned to be executed in collaboration with private sector, development associations, and research institutions.