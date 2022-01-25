Suffering of People of Tigray Will Continue Until TPLF Is Eliminated, Says Tigray Democratic Party

Addis Ababa January 25/2022/ENA/ The suffering of the people of Tigray will continue as long as the terrorist TPLF is not eliminated, according to Tigray Democratic Party (TDP).

Briefing the media today, Tigray Democratic Party Secretary-General Gidena Medhin said his party condemns the enormous damages the group has been inflicting on the people of Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions in particular.

TDP firmly believes that the terrorist group is primarily responsible for most of the social and economic challenges that the people of Tigray faced over the past 47 years, he added.

According to him, the people of Tigray are still languishing under the tyranny of TPLF. “The group uses various tactics to confuse the people and forces the youth to take up arms, leaving mothers and fathers behind without support.”

TDP strongly opposes the deeds of the TPLF leadership, the secretary-general said, adding that the leadership of TPLF and the system must therefore be wiped out from the face of Ethiopia in order to ensure peace and development in the country in general and the people of Tigray region in particular.

He further expressed his belief that Tigrayans must side with the TDP to ensure peace and development in the region and liberate the people of Tigray from the oppression of TPLF.

It is the TPLF that has made the people of Tigray miserable by deliberately making the corridor of the humanitarian assistance in Afar region a battlefield and preventing aid from reaching the people of Tigray.

Yet, it distributes aid to its army and supporters,Gidena revealed.

According to him, the government needs to take immediate action to provide electricity, telecommunications, transport, relief and humanitarian aid to address the plight of the people.

Unless urgent action is taken to alleviate the suffering of the people, there will be serious humanitarian catastrophe in the region, the secretary warned.

He also called on the terrorist group to release all the 1,015 trucks it still holds up so that aid could reach the people of Tigray.