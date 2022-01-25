Pres. Sahle-Work Says Gov’t of Ethiopia Striving to Ensure Socio-Economic Benefits of Pastoralist

Addis Ababa January 25/2022/ENA/ President Sahle-Work Zewde said the government of Ethiopia has been undertaking several activities in a bid to ensure the economic and social benefits of the pastoralist community in the country.



The President made the remark today at the 18th National Pastoralist Day observed in Adama town of Oromia region.

She said on the occasion that several activities are underway that aimed at ensuring the economic and social benefits of the pastoral community across the nation.

The government has enacted relevant policies and established vital institutions including Ministry of Irrigation & Lowland Areas in order to help ensure the benefits of pastoralist in the country, the president said.

According to Sahle-Work, measures have been taken to safeguard the food security of the pastoralist community and enable the people beneficial of the various infrastructures including telecommunications, roads, and air transport among other important things.

She also stressed the need for concerted efforts to mitigate the drought that has been affecting people in Oromia, Somali and South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ regions of Ethiopia.

Minister of Irrigation & Lowland Areas, Eng. Aisha Muhammad said for her part that following the reform, the government of Ethiopia has given high priority to ensure the economic and social benefits of the pastoralist community noting that implementation of various development activities have already been commenced to realizing their benefits.

The minister further emphasized the need to enhance the development of groundwater and surface water sources as well as basins development activities in order to alleviate the recurrent drought in the pastoral areas.