Israel Expresses Commitment to Support Government’s Peace Efforts in Ethiopia

January 25/2022/ENA/ Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Israel, Ambassador Ziv Vapini has expressed Israel’s commitment to support the government’s peace efforts in Ethiopia.



Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Israel, Reta Alemu had a meeting with Ambassador Ziv Vapini, the Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Israel.

The two sides discussed the current situation in Ethiopia and relations between the two countries, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Ambassador Reta gave a briefing on the atrocities committed by the TPLF in the Afar and Amhara regions that killed and displaced many people besides destroying infrastructure.

He also detailed the latest encouraging measures taken by the government that demonstrated its commitment to bring lasting peace in the country.

Ambassador Reta, in particular spoke on the establishment of the commission on national dialogue that intend to address critical issues in the country.

The Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Israel said he was closely monitoring the situation in Ethiopia following the earlier meeting with the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog regarding Ethiopia’s situation.

He further thanked Ambassador Reta for the detailed briefing, and expressed Israel’s commitment to support the government’s peace efforts in Ethiopia.