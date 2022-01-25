Ghana’s Most Beautiful Pageant & Model Invites People to Visit Magnificent Attractions in Ethiopia

January 25/2022/ENA/ Ghanaian most beautiful pageant and model, Dr. Setor Abra Norgbe, amazed by the magnificent attractions in Ethiopia, has invited people across the world to visit the country.



The Model is here as part of the Great Ethiopian Homecoming program initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with a view to disproving the unfounded media and some Western countries’ rhetoric that the country is insecure.

The influx of the Diaspora and foreign visitors to Ethiopia, as per the initiative, has invalidated the allegations and propaganda.

The Ghanaian beautiful pageant and model visited different places across the capital city and the regions, attended different programs and public events.

Setor told ENA that the historical and religious heritages, the culture, ethnic diversity, languages diversity, and hospitality of the Ethiopian people have particularly impressed her.

“I encourage everybody to come to Ethiopia, to come and see for themselves all the love and beauty that Ethiopia embodies. It is really the land of many origins,” Setor said.

She has expressed her amazement by the hospitality, the culture, diversity and languages.

“I will definitely come back to Ethiopia again because they have the most amazing people in the world.”

She’s learned and confidently speaks some common words and phrases of different Ethiopian languages, including Amharic and Afan Oromo.

“Ethiopians are hospitable, beautiful, amazing, and their culture is so amazing, beautiful culture, very diverse people and beautiful languages.”

Explaining about her stay in Ethiopia , Setor said “I am very happy to be here. I am amazed. I am amazed that the people have actually embraced me beautifully. I can say for a fact now that I am actually fully Ethiopian too. So, that is amazing. I love Ethiopia.”

“Back home, I will tell Ghanaians, I received a lot of love, acceptance, attention, wonderful people. Ethiopian people are loving and wonderful. I can’t even believe the amount of love I received for Ethiopia throughout. So, basically I will encourage everybody to come to Ethiopia, to come and see for themselves all the love and all the beauty that Ethiopia embodies. It is really the land of many origins.”

Moreover, she pointed out that Ethiopia is the heart of the African Union and has never been colonized, and asked her position on the No More movement, initiated by Ethiopians and echoed by many Africans as a campaign to fend off neocolonialism.

Setor said she had heard the ideologies of people during participation with the Ethiopian Diaspora, and if the No More movement is against neocolonialism, she supports it.

“I have been here for a couple of days, I have had the opportunity to participate in a lot of Diaspora meetings; I have heard the ideologies of people.”

“If No More is actually no to neocolonialism, I support it because nobody wants to be internally controlled,” Setor explained.

The Ghanaian beautiful pageant and model also underscored the need to strengthen African unity, integration and people-to-people friendship.

To contribute to African unity, she promised to start from strengthening Ethio-Ghana friendship, and then gradually could grow to other countries, strengthening African unity and interconnection among nations in the continent.