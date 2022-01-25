PM Abiy Visits Kebribeyah One of Drought Affected Areas in Somali Region

January 25/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has visited Kebribeyah today, one of the drought affected areas in Somali region of Ethiopia.



The PM is in the Somali region together with a high-level delegation to visit drought affected areas in the region and review relief efforts being undertaken.

This morning, the Premier visited Kabribeyah, which is one of many host communities in the Somali Regional State supporting drought affected displaced persons.

“We visited Kabribayah this morning, which is one of many host communities in the Somali Regional State supporting drought affected displaced persons,” Abiy twitted.

He added that “we will scale the provision of water trucks, food, animal feed and essential medicines, while we accelerate the small dams projects we have embarked upon to support water management in lowland areas, as a pathway to circumventing future droughts.”

According to the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, nine of the eleven zones of Somali Regional states are already affected by the drought.

The commission is already engaged in various activities to supply food and non-food items to the affected regions in the country.