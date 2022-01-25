Committee Reviews Preparations to Host Upcoming AU Summit, Ministerial Session

January 25/2022/ENA/ The national committee established to oversee preparations to host the African Union (AU) Ministerial and Heads of State and Government Sessions has convened on Monday to review progress.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 20 stakeholders tabled preparations in their respective sectors, including safety and security issues, accommodation and other related services as well as health facilities, especially coronavirus testing and related protocols.

Chairperson of the committee, Foreign Affairs State Minister Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, appreciated the progress so far and called on the committee members to expedite the completion of the remaining tasks.

Ambassador Birtukan stressed that Ethiopians should use the opportunity to promote Ethiopia’s image and host guests with our genuine spirit of hospitality.

The Ministerial Session will be held on 02-03 February 2022, and the 35th ordinary Session of the AU Assembly is scheduled for 05-06 February 2022.