PM Abiy Arrives In Jijiga

January 25/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed together with a high-level delegation arrived in Jijiga, the capital of Somali Regional State.



Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly received by the regional President Mustefe Omer.

The delegation will be visiting drought affected areas in the region to review relief efforts being undertaken, Office of the Prime Minister said.

The National Disaster Risk Management Commission said efforts are underway to ensure adequate supplies of food and non-food items in drought affected regions.