Diaspora Agency Launches E-Service Platform to Provide Digitalize Services to Diaspora

Addis Ababa January 24/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Diaspora agency has launched today an e-Service platform in order to provide efficient services to members of Ethiopian Diaspora community.



The agency installed the platform in collaboration with Ministry of Innovation and Technology, it was learned.

Launching the platform, Ethiopian Diaspora Agency Deputy Director General Mohammed Endris said the e-Service platform aims at saving time and avoiding inconveniences by rendering efficient services to Ethiopian Diaspora from wherever they are located.

The e-Service platform is expected to help the government’s ongoing efforts to adequately engage the Diaspora in the overall activities of national development.

Saying that the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency is working to use the potential and enhance engagement of members of the Diaspora at all corners of the world for the development of the country, the deputy-director general called for members of Diaspora to closely work with the agency in terms of filling the gaps observed in data sources about Ethiopian Diaspora members and in further digitalizing the data system of the agency.

ICT Development Acting Director General at Ministry of Innovation and Technology, Yonas Hailu on his part said that the launching of the e-Service platform is part of the ministry’s digitalization of services in government institutions.

The ministry will continue to provide necessary supports and work with Ethiopian Diaspora Agency in the effort to build the digital economy of the country, he pointed out.