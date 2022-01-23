Ethiopia, Sudan Reach an Understanding to Closely Work on Bilateral Issues

Addis Ababa January 23/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia and Sudan have reached an understanding to work together on bilateral issues, Defense Minister Abraham Belay revealed today.



It is to be recalled that Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo arrived in Addis Ababa on Saturday to discuss on bilateral issues.

The Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan has today returned home after concluding his two day working visit to Ethiopia.

Defense Minister Abraham Belay told ENA that discussions have been held on bilateral issues during the visit of General Mohamed Hamdan.

According to the minister, Ethiopia and Sudan have reached an understanding that they should work closely on bilateral issues.

“We have agreed on the need to work closely and together on bilateral issues,” Abraham said.

During his two day visit, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has discussed with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula and Defense Minister Abraham Belay on bilateral issues.