PM Abiy Says Great Ethiopian Run Promoting Unity, Fraternity among Ethiopians

Addis Ababa January 23/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the Great Ethiopian Run has been contributing a lot in maintaining and promoting peace and unity among Ethiopians over the last 20 years.



The Premier made the remake in a statement issued on his Face-book in connection with the 21 round of the Great Ethiopian Run that was held on Sunday in the capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia is marching to ensure civilization, peace, tolerance, unity and reconciliation by sidestepping poverty, conflict and war, Abiy said.

“Since we are competing with the world, we have to prepare ourselves to be competent without spending time,” he added.

Prime Minister Abiy stated that the Great Ethiopian Run is playing a great role in promoting unity and peace among Ethiopians by bringing thousands of Ethiopians to run for peace, love and partnership over the last 20 years.

The event has been creating harmony among all Ethiopians irrespective of their religion and ethnic background, Abiy stated.

“The Great Ethiopian Run has been bringing together citizens who could not be able to celebrate religious holidays and other ethnic based national events together.”

The Premier appreciated the founders of the Great Ethiopian Run particularly Athlete Haile Gebrselassie, Ethiopia’s inspiration and beacon.

Abiy said “Haile made Ethiopia proud at international venues. He has been exemplary to several young Ethiopian athletes. The athlete has also been model how to turn money, obtained with various efforts, in to effective investment. Haile is not only Athlete, but also a good advisor and negotiator who doesn’t tolerate when his country is belittled. Ethiopia needs millions like Haile.”

The premier expressed his hope that the Great Ethiopian Run will become one of the great events that would promote Ethiopia in the regional, continental and international arenas. He pledged to provide the necessary support in this regard.

PM Abiy further urged Ethiopians who have participated in the Great Ethiopian Run to let Ethiopia win and break the record on the world stage in unison just like the way they are participating together at today’s event regardless of ethnicity, religion, political difference and gender.

It’s been 21 years now since the 10km road race Great Ethiopian Run has been commenced attracting hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians and foreign visitors every year.