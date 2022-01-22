PM Abiy Welcomes Sudan Sovereignty Council Vice-President General Mohamed Dagalo

January 22,2022 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed twitted today welcoming General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan.

The premier wrote, “I am pleased to welcome today Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of Sudan.”

He also expressed his appreciation for the deep historical bonds that bind the two people.

Vice President of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo arrived in Addis Ababa today.

Upon his arrival at Bole International Airport, he was welcomed by Defense Minister Abraham Belay and National Intelligence and Security Service Director-General Temesgen Tiruneh.