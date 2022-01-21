Japan Provides New Humanitarian Assistance Package worth 14 Mil USD to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa January 21/2022/ENA/ The Government of Japan will provide a new humanitarian assistance package worth about 14 million USD to Ethiopia through its partnerships with various international organizations.



As a follow-up to the commitments made at TICAD 7 in Yokohama in August 2018, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgent humanitarian needs in Ethiopia, Japanese humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia, to be implemented in Japanese Fiscal Year (JFY) 2021/2022, is focused on food security and nutrition, health and WASH as well as emergency shelter, non-food items and protection.

Accordingly, Japan will provide over 2 million USD to the WFP to prevent and treat acute malnutrition for over 29,800 children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women in Afar, Amhara and Tigray.

In order to meet acute needs, Japan will provide about 7 million USD to ICRC, UNICEF and UNOPS, the Embassy said.

“This assistance will be needed to enhance access to primary health care and improve water and sanitation services and facilities for IDPs and host communities in drought and conflict affected seven regions namely Afar, Amhara, Benishangul-Gumuz, Gambella, Oromia, Somali and Tigray. It is estimated this assistance will benefit over 1 million people.”

The embassy further stated that in order to improve access to the protection and lifesaving support through the provision of emergency shelter, NFIs and basic services for IDPs, returnees and host communities in conflict and COVID-19 affected areas in all 10 regions except Harari and Sidama, Japan will provide about 5 million USD to IOM, OCHA, UNFPA and UNHCR.