Council of Ministers Approves Regulations, Refers Proclamation to HPR

The Council of Ministers announced today that it has approves regulations, most of them on road transport, and referred a proclamation to the House of People’s Representatives (HPR).

According to the statement of the Office of the Prime Minister, a draft regulation that would put in place a system which effectively channels accurate information to citizens and enables them to participate actively in national development and inclusive democratic process was discussed and approved effective today.

A draft proclamation on road transport that would further enhance the contribution of road transport services to the economic and social development of the country was referred to the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) for endorsement. Upon approval, it is expected to make federal and regional road transport executive bodies work in coordination and integrated manner.

The other proposed regulation the council discussed was concerned with the establishment of road safety and road fund service. The regulation, which is believed to fundamentally solve the problem of the sector, was therefore approved by the council to become effective as of its date of publication on Negarit Gazette.

Next, the council discussed the draft regulation on drivers qualification certification license. Stressing the need for the development of well-trained and safe road transport system, it approved the regulation by clearly delineating the duties and responsibilities of the bodies involved in the process. The council decided to implement the regulation effective its date of publication on Negarit Gazette.

The council also discussed the draft regulation on speed limit for motor vehicles and decided its implementation effective its date of publication on Negarit Gazette.

Similarly, the council discussed the draft regulation to determine and control vehicle size and weight in order to minimize damages on road and ensure road safety. The regulation was approved and cleared for implementation effective its date of publication on Negarit Gazette.

In addition, the council discussed the draft regulation on re-establishment of the public transport service and approved its effective implementation as of the date of its publication on Negarit Gazette.

Finally, the council of ministers discussed the draft regulation on re-establishment of finance intelligence service in order to make the institution compatible with the development of modern technology and competent enough to tackle financial crimes. The regulation was approved and decided its effective implementation as of the date of its publication on Negarit Gazette.