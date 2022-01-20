Ministry Says Preparations Underway to Host AU Summit

Addis Ababa January 20/2022/ENA/Preparations are well underway to host the upcoming 35th African Union Summit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of Ministerial Session and the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State and Government will take place from 02-06 February, 2022, it was indicated.

This year summit will be held under the theme “Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.”

In his weekly media briefing, Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dina Mufti said a national committee composed of all pertinent institutions is established to oversee preparations to host the African Union Ministerial and Heads of State and Government Sessions.

“There were a lot of doubts about whether it was going to be a virtual or physical but after intensive lobbies and diplomatic interactions with African countries, finally it was decided that the AU Summit will take place physical in Addis Ababa,” Dina indicated.

Dina said that this is actually, a heavy blow to those people who are professing dooms day here and propagating about instability in the city so that the city is not capable of hosting African leaders, adding: “It is big diplomatic success as well.”

Dina recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued a statement over the week appreciating the decision of the African Union member states to convene the 35th AU Summit in person in Addis Ababa.

The premier said Ethiopia is pleased with the current leaders of Africa for acknowledging Ethiopia’s historic and unwavering stance to advance African and Pan-African agendas.

The implications of hosting the summit in Addis Ababa are enormous, saying that it would demonstrate peace and stability in the country.

Prime Minister also stated that it would also create opportunities for us to restate our stance on the African Agenda and practically exhibit Ethiopia’s good status to our African allies, according to spokesperson.

On other hand, Dina said that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau had a conversation over the week on issues of common interest, regional matters and related issues.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affair, Demeke Mekonnen also had a phone conversation over the week with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Norway, Anniken Huitfeldt.

Moreover, Ethiopians in the Diaspora and friends of Ethiopia who have responded to the Great Ethiopian Home Coming Challenge have continued to participate in various activities aimed to rehabilitate affected people and reconstruct damaged properties due to the conflict.

As they did in Lalibela, they have flocked to Gondar City to celebrate epiphany with a record-breaking number of Ethiopian Airlines flights, it was indicated.