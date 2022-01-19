“Visiting Ethiopia is Like Visiting Many Countries in One Place” : Italian photographer

Addis Ababa, January 19/2022/ENA/ An Italian photographer, Jacopo Brogioni, who is in Addis Ababa to partake the Ethiopian Epiphany (Timket) said that visiting Ethiopia is like visiting many countries in one place.



While attending the Ethiopian epiphany – Timket celebration at Jan Meda, in Addis Ababa, Brogioni told ENA that there are so many different places in Ethiopia to visit.

Ethiopia is a country full of culture and history; it’s like having a thousand different landscapes of various countries in a single country, he added.

‘…I have the honor and pleasure to come and visit this country full of history and culture, as you see I am lucky that I am here during this incredible celebration. I am completely happy and completely safe to be here,” Brogioni said.

According to him, Ethiopians are unique people in terms of culture and history since the beginning of the world.

“For us the way Ethiopians celebrate, honor and respect the culture and religion is a gift for our eyes,:” the photographer stated.

He further said that “I look forward that after the pandemic it will be possible to go around and visit the city and the country.”

Brogioni expressed hope that many tourists will come back here to visit this incredible country.

Followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church across the nation have celebrated Ethiopian Epiphany (Timket) on Wednesday to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the River Jordan in the presence of several foreign tourists and Ethiopian Diaspora.