Ethiopian Epiphany Colorfully Celebrated in Dessie, Woldia, Seqota & Kemissie Towns

The Ethiopian Epiphany has been colorfully celebrated in liberated areas of Amhara region from terrorist TPLF including in the towns of Dessie, Woldia, Seqota and Kemisie.

Ethiopian Epiphany was celebrated colorfully and peacefully across Amhara region including the areas that were invaded by the terrorist group and now are liberated.

Residents of Dessie said that this year’s celebration of Timket is special since they are able to observe the festival in a special spirit after the horrific abuse committed by the terrorist TPLF.

Speaking to ENA, Bililgn Eshetu stated that during terrorist TPLF’s invasion of Dessie town, the group not only robbed and destroyed properties but it also inflicted heavy casualties on innocent civilians.

Even religious institutions had been looted and vandalized by the terrorist TPLF to achieve its aim of destabilizing Ethiopia, he added.

However, now the residents of the town are celebrating the festival today as the group had been dragged out of the region, he added.

“This year’s celebration of Epiphany in Dessie is unique as we are able to observe the day after the inhuman acts, suffering and abuse committed by the invading terrorist TPLF forces on the residents,” Bililgn said.

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Dessie Diocese Manager, Sirak Melese, on his part said Timket is being celebrated with love and unity.

“Our Muslim brothers and sisters in particular are helping the Christians to clean areas for the celebration of the festival,” he added.

What Muslim brothers and sisters did during the festival has been amazing which demonstrates the strong culture and values ​​of the people, he pointed out.