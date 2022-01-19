German Tourists Excited for being Part of Ethiopian Epiphany Celebration

Addis Ababa January 19/2022/ENA/ Tourists from Germany who came to visit Ethiopia excited for being part of the celebration of Ethiopian epiphany locally known as Timket.



Despite fake news by some western media, Ethiopians across the country have celebrated the eve of epiphany (Ketera) colorfully.

In the capital Addis Ababa, hundreds of thousands of residents of the capital city and several foreign tourists have participated at the celebration of Ketera at Jan Meda where most of the tabots (replica of the Ark of the Covenant) come together to spend the night accompanied with various religious rituals and other cultural ceremonies.

Adrian Barchet and Anabel Miriam, from Germany are some of the tourists attending the celebration at Jan Meda in Addis Ababa.

Adrian Barchet told ENA that he attended the colorful celebration in Ethiopia for the first time.

Expressing his admiration of the traditional attire of Ethiopians, Barchet said that he wants to learn more about the Ethiopian culture.

“It is really exciting for me; it is a new kind of celebration. I love the traditional clothing and everything is right and I love it. I don’t know much about how to celebrate culturally, but I need to learn so and it is really nice.”

The celebration demonstrates the unity of the people as they celebrate it together with similar feelings, he said.

“It makes me happy because people sitting together, the community celebrate together, share the same feelings and it is truly nice to see such thing.”

Anabel Miriam on her part said “I think the celebration is nice that people are making the same experience and this is really important at this time.”

Stating that she visited Hawassa city, Miriam wants to visit Lalibela and some places in the eastern part of the country.

Timket (Ethiopian epiphany) is celebrated to commemorate Christ’s baptism and takes place for 3 days. The most important day is the 19th of January and this is when the blessing of water and reaffirming of baptism vows to take place.

Pilgrims come from far and wide to take part in the festival and witness the re-enactment of the baptism.

All over the country large crowds assemble as the religious festivities commence, with spectacular procession, song, dance and prayer.