President of Somaliland Arrives in Hawassa City of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa January 19/2022/ENA/ President of Somaliland Musa Bihi Abdi has arrived in Hawassa, the capital city of Sidama regional state in Ethiopia today.



Upon arrival at Hawassa Airport, the President of Somaliland was warmly welcomed by Sidama regional State President Desta Ledamo and higher officials of the regional state.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussein and other government officials were also present at the welcoming ceremony.

The delegation led by the president of Somaliland is expected to discuss with officials in various bilateral issues.