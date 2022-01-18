Diaspora Stress Need for Regulations that Enhance Engagement in Trade, Investment

Addis Ababa January 18/2022 /ENA/ Members of the diaspora have stressed today the need for cutting bureaucratic bottlenecks hampering the engagement of the Ethiopian Diaspora in trade and investment.



Members of the diaspora who responded to the Great Ethiopian Homecoming Initiative had discussion about investment opportunities in the country with the business community at the Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations.

After the discussion, Ferdusa Munir one of the members of the diaspora who came from Atlanta Georgia, USA, said that she is interested in undertaking agricultural activities that enable her to export products.

However, she stressed that there are some regulations that discourage investment and need urgent revision.

She suggested the revision and introduction of regulations and procedures that motivate the diaspora and cut bureaucratic bottlenecks hampering trade and investment.

Dagnachew Fisseha, another member of the diaspora who came from Washington D.C, said there are many members of the Ethiopian diaspora that can invest in the country.

Even if he urged members of the diaspora to face the challenges and invest, Dagnachew stressed the need for solving good governance and bureaucracy related problems.

Addis Ababa City Investment Commissioner, Girma Seifu noted that there are wide investment opportunities in the country further stating that the commission is keen to support the diaspora in every way.