Followers of Orthodox Church Celebrating Eve of Ethiopian Epiphany

Addis Ababa January 18/2022/ENA/ Followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church are celebrating Ketera, the eve of Ethiopian Epiphany (Timket) across the nation.



Ethiopian Epiphany, which was inscribed in 2019 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, will be celebrated tomorrow to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the River Jordan.

In the capital Addis Ababa, the eve of Timket is being celebrated at Jan Meda where most of the tabots (replica of the Ark of the Covenant) come together to spend the night accompanied with various religious rituals and other cultural ceremonies.

This afternoon, the tabots of several churches in Addis Ababa marched to Jan Meda in procession escorted by church choirs, priests, and the faithful decorated by colorful dresses and costumes as well as ritual songs.

Hundreds of thousands of residents of the capital city and several foreign tourists are participating at the celebration of Ketera at Jan Meda.

Timket celebration will take place tomorrow morning with splendid rituals followed by the showering of blessed water on the faithful to commemorate the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist at River Jordan.