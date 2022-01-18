Homecoming Initiative Will Make This Year’s Timket More Colorful Than Ever: Ethiopian Orthodox Church

Addis Ababa, January 18,2022 (ENA) The influx of Diasporas as part of the Great Homecoming Initiative to Ethiopia will make this year’s Timket celebration more colorful than ever before, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church said.



Ethiopian Epiphany (Timket), one of the major festivals celebrated by the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church, has unique and very attractive way of festivity.

Timket commemorates the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist in Jordan River.

In order to memorize this biblical chronicle, a replica of the Arc of the covenant representing all the saints will be out of their secret holy houses and make a slow procession to the nearest river.

Moreover, since the festival is one of the attractions of tourists, many foreigners partake in the slow procession and huge crowd to enjoy the colorful church services.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, His Holiness Dr. Abune Aregawi, Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Patriarch Special Office and Foreign Affairs Head said the church has finalized preparation to make this year’s celebration colorful, as usual by keeping its religious tradition.

According to the head, this year’s Timket holiday will be more colorful than ever before due to the influx of Diasporas as part of the Ethiopian Great Homecoming challenge.

He noted that many tourists gather here from various corners of the world to attend the celebration every year, which is a great contribution to the country’s economy.

Abune Aregawi added Ethiopian Epiphany has a great cultural and economic significance beyond the spiritual value and even it is an event that people from different religion background enjoy and celebrate equally.

He added that this year’s Timket holiday is going to be celebrated in a way to strengthen social ties, love, unity and solidarity among the Ethiopians in the presence of many members of the diaspora and friends of Ethiopia.

The head also believed that the epiphany would increase the tourist flow which has been declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First, the flow of tourists will increase which was declined due to COVID-19. In this regard, Timket’s contribution to the economy is enormous. This holiday has also another important aspect of social interaction, where many people with different cultures, traditions, and customs find special affection. So it plays an important role in the economy, social sphere and religion.”

Abune Aregawi also called on the people to celebrate the Timket feast, which is also a World Heritage site, in a completely peaceful and calm manner.

In particular, he urged the faithful to show their good deeds by maintaining peace, order and coordination.

“The young people have to play a major role in making the holiday a peaceful and colorful one. Therefore, the role of the young, the old and the religious leaders is very important as it is a celebration of peace and tranquility without disturbing the beauty of the festival,” he noted.

Abune Aregawi also stressed that the current generation has a great responsibility to preserve its religious traditions, dogmas and canons to pass them on to the next generation.

Inscribed in 2019 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Ethiopian Epiphany celebrated all over the country to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the River Jordan.