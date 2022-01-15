PM Abiy Holds Discussion with Canadian Counterpart Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted today that Ethiopia as always appreciates a supportive and all-weather friend like Canada.

The premier also revealed that he had discussion with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today.

The discussion centered on current national, and regional matters, it was stated.

